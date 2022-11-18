TRS activists storm Nizamabad MP Aravind’s house for defamatory remarks against MLC Kavitha 

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed when several activists of the TRS (BRS) party stormed into the residence of Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Aravind at Banjara Hills on Friday.

The MP was not present in the house at the time of the incident.

Condemning his alleged defamatory comments against TRS MLC K. Kavitha, the protestors had in the morning stormed his residence.

Raising slogans against the MP, few of them allegedly barged into the premises and damaged the window panes and furniture.

The security personnel immediately caught them and the Banjara Hills police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors. They were taken into custody.