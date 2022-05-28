MLRIT rewards world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy, chairman of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) felicitated newly-crowned world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen at their campus in Dundigal, on Saturday.

MLRIT secretary, Marri Rajashekar Reddy presented a cheque for Rs 4 lakh to the Nizamabad boxer. Speaking on this occasion he said, “She (Nikhat) was born into a simple middle class family and this victory was not an easy one. It is a culmination of years of hard work. Every year we are allotting 30 free admissions to students under sports quota at the MLRIT. We are offering Rs 1.25 crore scholarships in sports quota every year,” he added.

Nikhit Zareen said, “I am grateful for the encouragement given by the MLRIT chairman, Laxman Reddy and secretary Rajashekar Reddy. Girls are equal to boys and should strive to excel in all fields to the detriment of boys.” Earlier, they also announced Rs 20,000 every month till the Paris Olympics for the boxer.

Chamundi to present car

Meanwhile, former BCCI Junior Selection Committee chairman V Chamundeswaranath revealed that he would be presenting Nikhat Zareen with a car on Sunday. “As promised ahead of the recent Women’s World boxing Championship, I am going to present Nikhat with a car on Sunday. She made the country proud by winning the gold medal. I am very happy to see my contributions bearing fruit,” he said.

Chamundeswaranath and KV Rao, Chairman of Kakinada Seaports, presented Rs 5 lakh as part of her preparations last year.

