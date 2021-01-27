MLRIT signs MoU with TSCOST

The MoU was signed by TSCOST Member Secretary Prof. Ravi Kumar Puli and MLRIT Principal Dr. K Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) and Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research, innovation, and consulting collaboration and cooperation in science and technology activities.

The agreement will help MLRIT and TSCOST expand and deepen cooperation in science, technology and innovation through exchange of institutional experience, researchers and resources for the purpose of promoting sustainable growth, quality of life and equity, the MLRIT said in a press release on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by TSCOST Member Secretary Prof. Ravi Kumar Puli and MLRIT Principal Dr. K Srinivas Rao and exchanged in the presence of MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajashekhar Reddy said the MoU would support and strengthen cooperative capacities in research and development. “It will help initiate and take up multi-sectoral, multi-organisational projects in the areas of science, technology, innovation and research with support from the State government in order to achieve transfer of technologies from lab to society and to solve location specific problems through science and technology interventions in the State,” he said.

