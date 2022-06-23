MLRIT ties up with startup for R&D in robotics

Published Date - 11:31 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HBOTS on robotics research and manufacturing .

Hyderabad: The principal of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), K Srinivasa Rao, and head of CSE Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (CSE-AIML) Dr P Madhuravani participated in the H-Labs launch, an initiative by H-BOTs Robotics hosted by the T-Hub here on Thursday.

As part of the event, which was organised for colleges that have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to take up research and development in robotics, in-depth discussion was held on the steps that are needed to be taken in the field and the advocacy on providing technology to students.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said AI would help engineers solve social problems and the Center of Excellence Labs would help students hone their skills. MLRIT secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said only 24 colleges across the State have signed the MoU and MLRIT was happy to be one of them. The event was attended by Telangana State Innovation Cell Chief Innovation Officer Dr Santa Gautam and TASK CEO Srikanth Sinha, among others.