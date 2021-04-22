MNC employees back to work from home routine

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: A month ago, with a slump in Covid-19 cases, things seemed to get back to normalcy, with many companies resuming working from office, after almost a year of working from home. But, the surge in the number of new cases every day seems to have taken companies and employees back to where they were when the pandemic started — back to working from home completely.

While the concept of remote working has its perks, there seem to be mixed reactions among IT/MNC employees about working from home. “Working from home for such a long time has drained all the motivation and interest I had about work. This may be because work-from-home started just a couple of months after I got into my first job but I didn’t get to experience office-life much,” says Shivani Yasaswi Chaganti, an IT employee, adding, “I was happy when the vaccination programme started as I felt I’d go back to the workplace but that hope was short-lived.”

The lack of motivation is something that Bharath, a graphic designer also feels, saying, “Though I love having the freedom of working in my comfort zone, I sometimes lack the motivation to get up and get my work done. Working from the office gives a different motivation.”

According to him, remote-working has narrowed the gap between personal and professional lives to a scenario where employees end up being available 24×7. But, according to a technical manager Madupu Chakradhar, this has made it easier to be productive and there is more personal life. “I work at my own pace. I am delivering more as I am getting things done comfortably. Also, the time that was wasted in commuting is the time I get to spend with my children,” he says.

Agreeing with Chakradhar on the aspect of being more productive is Varenya Peddada, a programmer from the city. “You can start work right from the moment you open your eyes. It streamlined a schedule that enabled me to pursue other interests while being productive,” says Varenya. Some, like Sai Prasad Tirumala, are happy with attending office a couple of times a week. “I am going to the office twice a week and that has given me a balance. I am stretching for work more now,” says the programmer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .