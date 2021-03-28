MNRE asked to up solar capacity addition

Target for solar rooftops cannot be achieved without implementing net metering: Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has asked the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) to increase the capacity addition target under the scheme for setting up grid-connected solar projects by CPSUs and to take pro-active steps to encourage more participation from these units.

MNRE is implementing the scheme for setting up grid-connected solar PV power projects by central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) and government organizations with Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

As per the scheme, these projects are implemented with domestically manufactured solar cells and modules.

“Target under the scheme for setting up of grid-connected solar PV power projects by CPSUs and government organizations should be increased,” said Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy in its 17th report tabled in Parliament earlier this month.

MNRE has also submitted that under CPSU Scheme Phase-II, there is no concept of quoting of tariffs and the bidders are required to quote VGF, the maximum permissible limit for which is Rs 70 lakh/MW.

Under Phase-I of the scheme of 1000 MW, nine CPSUs participated. These are NTPC, BHEL, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, NHPC, ONGC, GAIL , Scooters India, Dadra & Nagar Haveli Power Distribution Corporation and NLC India.

Under CPSU Scheme Phase-II of 12000 MW, seven CPSUs/ government organizations have participated so far. These are NHDC, Singareni Collieries Company, Assam Power Distribution Company, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Nalanda University, NTPC and Indore Municipal Corporation.

The panel also noted that the target set for solar rooftops cannot be achieved without proper implementation of the Net/Gross Metering and there is a need to maintain uniformity in terms of regulations/model operating procedures/online unified portals etc.

It noted that all the State/Joint Electricity Regulatory Commissions have issued net metering regulations/tariff orders but there is lack of uniformity in this regard.

It observed that in most of the states and Union territories, there is no proper payment mechanism for excess units exported to the grid and the same are generally adjusted in the electricity bill itself.

It rued that since 2015-16, till date, the ministry has never been able to cross the figure of 500 MW installed solar rooftop capacity in any year even as an exaggerated and unrealistic target of 17000 MW has been set to be achieved in just nine months of 2022-23 (April to 31 December, 2022).

The committee opined that given the performance of the ministry in this sector till date, the rooftop solar target of 40GW by 2022 is highly unlikely to be achieved with the present pace of progress.

