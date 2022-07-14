Model Ishita Gupta recollects memories of working as an event organizer for Kolkata Knight Riders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: We often recall memories from the past. Don’t you, too, still get nostalgic thinking about your first job? We all do, and even Ishita Gupta got overwhelmed while remembering the initial days of her career. On today’s page, she is one of the most successful international models who is also pursuing her career in acting. But, before this, she was an event organizer, where she developed great managerial skills.

As we all know, Ishita Gupta started her career as an event organizer with Red Chillies Entertainment in association with the Cineyug Group of Companies for the Indian Premier League. And that one team for whom Ishita worked as an event coordinator was Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Being associated with the leading IPL team has boosted her resume in unexpected ways.

Recollecting her experience of working with KKR, Ishita Gupta’s sentiments get gushing. She says, “It still feels like a dream. Getting your name associated with big names like Red Chillies and IPL at the start of your career is incredible. The memories from this project are still fresh, and I guess I’m taking them to the end of the earth.” Sure, working with such amazing people under a reputed banner is on everyone’s list.

Ishita Gupta worked with the team KKR for two years, i.e., from 2012 to 2014. The model is also good friends with KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav. It is also said that she took KL Rahul and his close friends on a yacht ride when the cricketer was visiting Dubai. Not only this, but Ishita also admires SRK very much.

Born and brought up in an extremely affluent family in Kolkata, the model always got projects and opportunities based on her merit. After completing school, she went to Symbiosis Institute to complete her graduation in mass media. Ishita Gupta is currently diverting all her focus toward building her career in acting, and we are sure she is preparing for something big.