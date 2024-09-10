Model Solar Village: Officials take up survey in Kondareddypalli

A house-to-house survey has also been started in the village to estimate the required solar power capacity and a Detailed Project Report would be prepared, officials said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 07:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directing officials to develop his native village Kondareddypalli as a model solar village, a team of officials visited the village and started a survey to implement the project.

On Tuesday, a team of senior officers, including Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Nagarkurnool Collector B Santhosh, Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation(TGREDCO) Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Anila Vavilla and other senior officials of various departments visited Kondareddypalli village and interacted with villagers. A house-to-house survey has also been started in the village to estimate the required solar power capacity and a Detailed Project Report would be prepared, officials said.

There are about 1451 power connections in the village, of which are 499 domestic consumers, 66 are commercial consumers and 867 were agricultural consumers, the officials said.