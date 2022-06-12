Modi eyes newer groups ahead of 2024 polls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

File Photo.

New Delhi: The continuing erosion in the support base of the BJP in national politics is turning into a major cause of concern for the central leadership of the saffron party, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this has prompted them to look elsewhere, particularly the newer groups, to fill the yawning gap. In an attempt to remain in power, the Prime Minister is not only reviving ties with RSS but also grooming a new set of leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, analysts say.

The political grapevine in New Delhi has it that Modi is quietly grooming a new set of union Ministers for the post 2024 election scenario. Each of them have different socio-economic and regional backgrounds. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishanaw and union Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh among others, are reportedly on the list.

“The Prime Minister is keen on having his own team of next generation leaders particularly aimed at attracting youth who form a large part of voters for the 2024 elections. He is not only giving them support on various fronts and listening to them in the Parliament as well as outside, but also guiding them at critical junctures,” a political analyst from Delhi said. Modi is grooming a team that could counter and if possible, corner the Opposition especially those who are vocal against the BJP government, the analyst said.

Rumours about differences between the BJP and the RSS appear to be far from reality, given the fact that Modi is said to be reaching out to the RSS leaders and has been in constant touch with them. The opinion of RSS leaders is being taken into consideration on various issues, before taking a final call, sources said, pointing out that these meetings take place at the highest level.

Analysts also point out that it was because of the understanding between the RSS and Modi that the latter was attending the functions organised by the likes of Baba Ram Dev of Patanjali, Sri Sri Ravi Shanker of Art of Living and Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation and Tridandi Chinna Jeeyyar Swamy of Hyderabad. Due to these persuasions, the Modi government was reportedly encouraging these spiritual gurus. The Prime Minister is learnt to be keen on listening to these voices on religious issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .