Modi India’s weakest PM: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi said that no other Prime Minister had remained silent while China took over Indian territory on multiple fronts including Naku La (Sikkim), Ladakh and Arunachal.

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed the latter as ‘the weakest Indian Prime Minister’. He made the remarks in the wake of reports of China building a village in the disputed area of Arunachal Pradesh along Indo-China border.

In a series of tweets, Asaduddin Owaisi said that no other Prime Minister had remained silent while China took over Indian territory on multiple fronts including Naku La (Sikkim), Ladakh and Arunachal. “China is building villages on our land. Is this a special AWAS YOJANA for Xi Jinping @PMOIndia ? (sic),” he questioned, alluding to the Centre’s Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana affordable housing scheme for the poor.

Owaisi also accused the Prime Minister of refusing to reveal the total land under Chinese possession and making no demands on China to return the lands. “No military effort was made to take back control from China. No efforts were made to avenge the deaths of our brave soldiers killed by China,” he said.

