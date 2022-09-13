| Mohammad Azharuddin Trolled For His Tweet On Indian T20 World Cup Squad

Mohammad Azharuddin trolled for his tweet on Indian T20 World Cup squad

By varun keval Published: Updated On - 04:47 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Mohammad Azharuddin.

Hyderabad: Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin gets trolled for making comments on the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Yesterday BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the world cup, which missed the likes of Mohammad Shami and Shreyas Iyer.

Mohammad Azharuddin, who wasn’t satisfied with the team composition, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Shami from the main squad.

He also mentioned that he would pick Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Shami instead of Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel.

“Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad” read a post from Azharuddin.

“Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice,” he wrote in the subsequent tweet.

Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. https://t.co/GOKUzRyMot — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Azharuddin’s tweets did not sit well with the netizens as they lashed out at the cricketer’s opinion.

“Then please teach Iyer how to play short ball because in Australian bouncy pitches, he can’t survive,” a user wrote.

“You are just outdated and Shami had never been a good T20 bowler. Deepak Hooda can bowl pls be aware what is T20 format,” wrote another.

“This man captained India… I don’t even know how to react,” tweeted another.

Here are a few other tweets:

Soo u want harshal to get removed…. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1SFvoG4aze — Nurse Danny (@Danielmahin05) September 12, 2022

Thank god, you are not the selector. — Sanchit Barman (@barman_sanchit) September 12, 2022

Yes sir.. even many of Indians still surprised that how on earth that shreyas iyer got chance as standbye player in place of sanju Samson 🙄 — pavan (@Pavancool06J) September 12, 2022

@ShreyasIyer15 ?? Seriously? Australia main pitch bouncy hein aur yeah banda Bounce khel hi nahi sakta — Hilpesh!! 🇮🇳 (@Hilpesh) September 12, 2022