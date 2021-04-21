MOHFW to send Oxygen for Covid patients in Telangana

The supply plan has been done as recommended by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in consultation with States

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana is among 19 other Indian States that will receive medical oxygen to meet the increased demand among critical Covid-19 patients in the coming weeks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi. On Wednesday, the MOHFW has written to Chief Secretaries of all the 19 Indian States including Telangana that special arrangements are being taken-up to meet the increased demand for medical oxygen for Covid patients in all the 19 Indian States.

‘The supply plan has been done as recommended by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in consultation with States. Oxygen manufacturers, All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers Association (AIIGMA) and Steel Ministry under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II,” the MOHFW said.

