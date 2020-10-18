Mokkajonna Garelu, a delight in every bite!

Mokkajonna Vada are crispy from outside and soft and chewy having spicy and sweet flavour from inside

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 9:47 pm

Mokkajonna Garelu or Corn Vada is a traditional Indian recipe mostly cooked in the Southern parts of India. Mokkajonna Vada are crispy from outside and soft and chewy having spicy and sweet flavour from inside. Mokkajonna Garelu is made differently or the variation depending on the region. And these Vada’s can be made hot and spicy and also a sweet version of it by adding some jaggery to it. It is usually prepared for as breakfast or for snacking.These crispy vada’s can be made hot and spicy or as a sweet snack

Course : Snack/ Breakfast (Hot / Sweet)

Cuisine : Indian

Serve : 4 Members

Preparation Time : 10 to 15 minutes.

Cooking Time : 15 minutes.

Total Time : 30 Minutes

For Corn Garelu (Hot):

Ingredients:

Corn Kernels : 2 Cups

Garlic : 5 to 6 Cloves

Green Chilies : 4 to 5 Numbers

Onion : 1 or 2 chopped

Cumin Seeds : 1 Teaspoon

Curry Leaves : 2 Shoots finely chopped

Coriander Leaves : 1/4 cup finely chopped

Salt : As needed

Oil : For deep frying

Method of Preparation For Corn Garelu:-

1. To make Mokkajonna Garelu will make a coarsely ground dough with tender Corn Kernels and not the Sweet Corn Kernels.

2. To the mixie jar add 2 cups of Corn Kernels, 4 to 5 Garlic cloves, 1 or 2 Onions, and 4 to 5 Green Chilies.

3. Grind them all into a coarsely ground paste or batter with a thick consistency along with salt as needed

4. Transfer the batter into a bowl add 1 teaspoon of Cumin seeds, 2 shoots of chopped curry leaves, and 1/4 cup of chopped coriander leaves.

5. Mix them well.

6. Heat a pan with oil for deep frying.

7. Mould the batter into Vada’s on a plastic sheet or foil, grease it with some oil.

8. Take a small portion of batter pat and spread them into Vada’s and deep fry them till golden brown.

9. Serve them hot!

For Corn Garelu (Sweet):

Ingredients:

Corn Kernels : 2 Cups

Sugar : 3 to 4 Teaspoons

Method of Preparation – Sweet Corn Garelu :

1. Take 2 cups of tender Corn Kernels, grind them into a smooth batter.

2. Transfer it to a bowl add 3 to 4 Teaspoons of sugar mix it well.

3. Heat Oil for deep frying the Sweet Vadas.

4. Mould the batter into Vada’s on a plastic sheet or foil, grease it with some oil.

5. Take a small portion of batter pat and spread them into Vada’s and deep fry them till golden brown.

6. Serve them hot!

