‘Monday Challenge’ brings extra income to TSRTC in Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Khammam: TSRTC depots in erstwhile Khammam district have been making extra earnings by running additional services and ensuring higher occupancy ratio in the buses as part of ‘Monday Challenge’.

‘Monday Challenge’, an initiative aimed at boosting the profits of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The corporation has set a target of earning Rs 20 crore revenue additionally on every Monday with its services across the State.

Kothagudem depot manager Banala Venkateshwar Rao told Telangana Today that Monday is considered peak day in terms of passenger traffic at RTC bus stations as more numbers of passengers travel in the buses on that particular day.

Usually people residing in big towns and cities like Hyderabad return to their villages on Saturday and Sunday to spend the weekend. Monday Challenge, launched on May 15, helps to cash in on the peak day traffic. The challenge will continue till July 3.

There are 520 buses in six depots in erstwhile Khammam district. According to official reports all the bus depots in the district reported an increase in the earnings. Khammam depot on May 22 earned Rs 36.68 lakh (114 percent achievement) as against the target of Rs 32.11 lakh with an occupancy ratio of 106 percent.

Similarly Kothagudem depot earned Rs 16.10 lakh (120 percent achievement) as against the target of Rs 13.40 lakh with an occupancy ratio of 112 percent. The revenue earned on May 22 across all the depots was Rs 1.29 crore as against the target of Rs 1.16 crore.

On May 15, Khammam depot earned Rs 37.32 lakh, Madhira Rs 11.19 lakh, Sathupalli 23.20 lakh, Bhadrachalam Rs 22.29 lakh, Kothagudem Rs 13.40 lakh and Manugur depot earned Rs 16.20 lakh. The income of the entire region was Rs 1.17 crore. On normal days it will be around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

To make the Monday Challenge a success five to ten percent of additional bus services are being operated. All the staff at the depots would be put on duty to monitor the passenger traffic and to ensure the last passenger will board the bus, Venkateshwar Rao noted.