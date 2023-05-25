In a first, TSRTC announces ‘General Route Pass’ to general public

Hyderabad: For the first time, the General Route Pass which was exclusive for students, will now be made available to the general public within the Greater Hyderabad zone, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said here on Thursday.

The corporation which is currently providing special concessions to passengers with T-24, T-6 and F-24 tickets has designed this route pass for those traveling short distances. Applicable for travel within 8 km, it will be available to passengers from May 27.

TSRTC has fixed the price of Rs.600 for City Ordinary Route Bus Pass and Rs.1000 for Metro Express Route Pass applicable for a month. In addition to this price, an additional fee of Rs.50 has to be paid for the ID card.

“In the first phase, this pass will be given to passengers on 162 routes in Hyderabad. The

corporation has provided an unlimited number of buses within the 8 km radius of these route passes. You can travel with this pass on Sundays as well as on holidays,” said a senior TSRTC official.

The general bus ticket currently available for passengers in Hyderabad costs Rs.1,150 for Ordinary Bus Pass and Rs.1, 300 for Metro Express Bus Pass. These passes can be used to travel from anywhere in all buses plying within the city suburban area.

However, recent survey by the RTC revealed that only those going to distant places are buying these passes. Employees and small traders traveling short distances were found to be reaching their destinations by alternative routes instead of buses.

Based on the outcome of the survey, the TSRTC has designed the General Route Pass for those traveling short distances.

For details of routes related to the pass, citizens can check – www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in or https://online.tsrtcpass.in.