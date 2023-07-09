Money changers case: AR Inspector Swarnalatha suspended

The Inspector was already arrested along with three others in the case and her bail plea is expected to be heard in the court on Monday

07:35 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Visakhapatnam: Armed Reserve Inspector of Home Guards B. Swarnalatha who was involved in money changers case, has been suspended, according to City Commissioner of Police CM Trivikram Varma.

The gang had taken money from two retired naval officers promising them that it would exchange Rs. 90 lakh in 500 currency notes for Rs. One crore in 2000 currency but shared the entire money among its members, it was alleged.