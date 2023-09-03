| More Countries May Take Part In Next Asia Cup

More countries may take part in next Asia Cup

The ACC is planning to involve more teams in the Asia Cup, so at present discussion are underway. More details about this are yet to be disclosed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Kandy: Indias Ishan Kishan plays a shot during their match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held only in Pakistan, but India’s refusal to play in Pakistan has led the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to add Sri Lanka as another county to host the event.

The Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to conduct India’s matches in Sri Lanka, and several more matches taking place in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The tournament started on August 30 in Multan with Pakistan taking on Nepal and winning the opener.

This edition of the Asia Cup also sees the participation of Nepal, expanding the competition to 6 nations.

The ACC is planning to involve more teams in the Asia Cup, so at present discussion are underway. More details about this are yet to be disclosed.

Possible countries that could play Asia Cup in the future include Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait and Malaysia.