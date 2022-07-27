More gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar lifted

Published Date - 10:47 AM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: With the twin reservoirs receiving copious inflows, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted one more gate of Osman Sagar and two more gates of Himayat Sagar on Wednesday.

Presently, 13 gates of Osman Sagar are open upto six feet and eight gates of Himayat Sagar are open upto four feet.

On Wednesday, the water level at the Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,789.10 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet. The reservoir capacity is 3.90 TMC and the water level is at 3.69 TMC and the water body is receiving 8,000 cusecs of inflow.

Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar is receiving 9,000 cusecs of inflow. The water levels at this reservoir were recorded at 1,762.55 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. The reservoir capacity is 2.97 TMC and on Wednesday the water level was 2.68 TMC.

