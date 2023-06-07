More leaders join BRS Andhra Pradesh unit

A host of leaders from different political parties joined the BRS in presence of Dr Thota Chandrasekhar at his camp office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi AP unit President Dr Thota Chandrasekhar on Wednesday came down heavily on the YSRCP leadership for inciting the feelings of enmity and hatred among the caste groups for the sake of its own political gain.

A host of leaders from different political parties joined the BRS in his presence at his camp office. Senior leader from Telugu Desam Party, Talari Srinu, Ramineni Sai Chand and Koppula Rambabu were among them.

Speaking on this occasion, he made it clear that no single section of the people was happy with the YCP government and it four year rule. The YSRCP came to power with false promises. The YSRCP chief was confined to Tadepalli Palace at the cost of public welfare.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of foisting false cases against those questioning the government. BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking Telangana state forward in all fields. People of Andhra region also seeking the same leadership, he said.