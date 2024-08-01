More Indian students opted for higher studies in Canada than United States, 14 studying in Pakistan too: Govt

There are more Indian studens studying in Canada than in the United States, the Government told Parliament. As on date, 13,35,878 Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad. Of them 4,27,000 were studying in Canada and 3,37,630 students in the US, 8580 in China, eight in Greece, 900 in Israel, 14 in Pakistan and 2510 in Ukraine

Published Date - 1 August 2024

More Indian students preferred Canada than the US for highere studies

New Delhi: It’s not the United States, but Canada is the most preferred destination for Indian students, if the statistics about Indian students studying abroad are any indication. As per the information given to the Parliament by the Government on Thursday, Indian students studying in Canada outnumbered those studying in the United States.

And most interestingly, there are 14 Indian students purusing their higher stuties in Pakistan too.

According to a PTI report, over 13 lakh Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024. Out of which, 4,27,000 were studying in Canada and 3,37,630 students in the US.

This information was shared by the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response in Rajya Sabha to queries on whether the government maintains data of emigrant students going abroad for studies.

In his response, Singh shared country-wise details of Indian students studying abroad, spanning 108 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Singapore, Russia, Israel and Ukraine.

According to the data shared, as on date, 13,35,878 Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024. For 2023, the figure was 13,18,955, while it was 9,07,404 for 2022.

In the current year, of the 1,33,5878 Indian students 4,27,000 were studying in Canada and 3,37,630 students in the US, 8580 in China, eight in Greece, 900 in Israel, 14 in Pakistan and 2510 in Ukraine.

“Indian Missions/Posts abroad constantly engage with Indian students studying overseas and encourage them to either register with them or on the Global Rishta Portal. They organise ‘Welcome Ceremonies’ for Indian students who travel abroad for the first time and brief them on security issues in the host countries.

“They also advise them to register with the Indian Missions/Posts and to regularly stay connected. Indian Missions/Posts use the aforesaid method to collect data of Indian students abroad through voluntary registrations. Indian Missions/Posts abroad also coordinate with the concerned authorities in the host Governments to secure data on the number of Indian students studying overseas,” the minister said in his response.

In response to another query, Singh said the government of India has been continuously making efforts to “increase” the number of countries that may provide visa free entry travel, visa-on-arrival facilities to Indians for ease of travelling around the world.