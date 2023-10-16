More than 20,000 duplicate entries removed from electoral rolls: GHMC Commissioner

Apart from pulling out another 26,000 deceased voters from the list in the last ten days, authorities have also rearranged 3,61,000 voters to enable families to vote at the same polling station, said Ronald Rose

07:13 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: More than 20,000 duplicate entries were identified and removed from the rolls by the election authorities in the last week, said Hyderabad District Elections Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said apart from pulling out another 26,000 deceased voters from the list in the last ten days, authorities have also rearranged 3,61,000 voters to enable families to vote at the same polling station.

Voter Information Slips with serial numbers at booth level would be distributed. “However, these will not be a substitute for identity cards but will make it easier on the polling day. We are also planning to have a separate app for the GHMC area which will show the queue at the polling stations,” he added.

Youngsters who have recently registered as voters will also be receiving their EPIC cards via post offices.

Enforcement of MCC

Clarifying that there is no limit to the amount of cash or gold that can be carried by citizens, Rose emphasized on presenting relevant documents at the time of checking.

“We are strictly enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. We have 90 Flying Squads Teams (FSTs) and 18 integrated check posts in the city. These FSTs are being monitored through GPS mapping and now a camera will be fixed for them, so that everything that they are checking will be recorded,” he explained.

A total of 90 Static Surveillance Teams along with Election Expenditure Observers are also expected to be deployed from November 3.