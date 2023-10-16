Hyderabad: Cops, officials get busy enforcing poll code

The police have set up 273 check posts across Hyderabad to monitor the vehicles and movement of unaccounted cash

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

The police have set up 273 check posts across Hyderabad to monitor the vehicles and movement of unaccounted cash

Hyderabad: Enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming elections in Hyderabad district, flying squads have seized cash/other items to the tune of Rs 14.32 lakh on Saturday, taking the total seizures to the tune of Rs 67.65 lakh. This apart, the police who have set up special checks in the city have seized another Rs 23.17 lakh on Saturday.

The police have set up 273 check posts across the city to monitor the vehicles and movement of unaccounted cash. On Saturday, 11 FIRs were filed which took the total FIRs booked so far as part of the MCC to 115. Recording a total of 3,459 illegal wall writings, posters, and banners in public spaces and 758 at private properties, authorities removed such unauthorised campaign material from 1,847 public and 481 private properties.

Although there were no instances of misuse of vehicles or violation of the Loudspeaker Act, one FIR each was lodged for conducting a public meeting without permission and seeking to influence electors with cash or in-kind distribution.

Officials also took preemptive steps to avoid any incidents during election campaigns by detaining 429 persons under CrPC sections. Also, 122 non-bailable warrants have already been executed, leaving 2,014 warrants pending.

Cracking down on illicit liquor sale in the city, 39 raids were conducted in the city where 81.03 bulk litres of alcohol was seized. Along with 11 prohibition cases, nine individuals were also arrested on Saturday.

In accordance with the MCC, all firearms are required to be deposited either at the police stations or the State armory. While 1,494 licensed firearms were already deposited after the election date announcement, another 634 were submitted on Saturday, bringing the total number of deposited arms to 2,128.