More wayside amenities at ORR Hyderabad

HGCL to develop transit facilities and multi-fuel stations at 19 interchanges of the expressway

Hyderabad: To ensure motorists have a provision to stop, relax and rejuvenate while driving along Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is planning to develop wayside amenities and multi-fuel stations at interchanges of the expressway.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is entrusted with the responsibility of developing “Hyderabad Growth Corridor” which is a Road-cum-Area Development Project. Accordingly, the 158 km long Outer Ring Road was completed and has been providing seamless connectivity to various State Highways and National Highways while bypassing the city.

As part of ORR project, HGCL developed 19 interchanges and intends to develop various key transit facilities /wayside amenities which will be equipped with washrooms, food courts, local handicrafts outlets, grocery, medical shops, truck and passenger vehicles parking lots, vehicle service centres, intercity bus terminals and office buildings among others. All these facilities are planned to be developed in a phased manner.

In addition to these facilities, HGCL is also planning to set up multi-fuel stations, including petrol, diesel, CNG, battery charging etc., at the interchanges.

The move comes after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao wanted HGCL to explore the possibilities of extending more services to motorists on ORR.

To this effect, HGCL is roping in private agencies for executing the project under public private partnership mode and has also floated tenders. These wayside amenities are being planned in locations spread over 10 to 20 acres of space.

Among the 19 interchanges on ORR, HGCL is planning to execute the first phase works at eight locations. Similar developments will be taken up subsequently at other interchanges.

The consultants for development of multi-fuel stations-cum-wayside amenities at ORR will have to study different factors, including connectivity and circulation aspects at each of the eight interchanges selected for the project.

The sites would be identified and located without affecting the traffic on the highways and entry exits to the ORR, assessment of area available and usable area, assessment of traffic entering or leaving the city through the radial roads or moving out from ORR to the radial roads and vice versa.

