Morning News Today: Moscow Attack, Sri Ram Navami in Bhadrachalam, IPL Playoffs 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 12:03 PM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Russia bombards Kyiv with missiles Four charged in Moscow attack Amul milk to be launched in US ‘Infiltrate Pakistan, take revenge’ New book on Islam for spiritual enlightenment Bhadradri decks decks up for Ram Navami TN Minister booked for remark on Modi ‘Liver diseases spreading like epidemic’ Care is medical partner for SRH IPL playoffs from May 21, final on May 26 at Chennai