SI, constable and private person in ACB net

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Acb

Kothagudem: The ACB sleuths have arrested a Sub-Inspector of Police, a constable and a private person in a bribe case at Bhadrachalam in the district on Thursday.

According to an official release, the accused constable Shankarashetty Shankar was caught red handed by the ACB officials when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 20,000 with the tacit approval of SI Mulagundla Srinivas of Bhadrachalam town police station.

The constable with the approval of the SI demanded Rs 25, 000 from the complainant Marri Sai Teja and an accompanying witness Golla Ganesh for himself and for the SI for not booking a criminal case against the complainant and two others as well as to release the mobile phones and passenger auto belonging to the complainant.

The A-3 in the case, a private CCTV camera technician Karnati Naveen Kumar, who happened to be a regular mediator for the above accused, abetted the offence by assisting the constable in demanding the bribe to settle the issue.

The bribe amount of Rs. 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the constable and the trio would be arrested and produced before the third additional sessions judge for SPE and ACB cases, Warangal, said the release.