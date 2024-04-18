Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Bjp Mla Raja Singh Faces Charges For Unpermitted Rally On Sri Ram Navami

BJP MLA Raja Singh faces charges for unpermitted rally on Sri Ram Navami

The case was registered under Sections 341, 188, 290, 171-C r/w 34 IPC. The Afzalgunj police registered a suo motu case based on a complaint of a sub inspector of police.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 18 April 2024, 10:53 PM
BJP MLA Raja Singh faces charges for unpermitted rally on Sri Ram Navami
File Photo

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police registered a case against Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh for taking out a rally during Sri Ram Navami celebrations without obtaining any permission and causing traffic congestion.

The case was registered under Sections 341, 188, 290, 171-C r/w 34 IPC. The Afzalgunj police registered a suo motu case based on a complaint of a sub inspector of police.

Also Read

In the complaint, the sub inspector alleged that Raja Singh took out a rally on Sri Ramnavami on Wednesday without permission and addressed a huge public at Gowliguda and influenced them by his speech to gain the votes.

The police are investigating

Related News

Latest News