BJP MLA Raja Singh faces charges for unpermitted rally on Sri Ram Navami

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 April 2024, 10:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police registered a case against Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh for taking out a rally during Sri Ram Navami celebrations without obtaining any permission and causing traffic congestion.

The case was registered under Sections 341, 188, 290, 171-C r/w 34 IPC. The Afzalgunj police registered a suo motu case based on a complaint of a sub inspector of police.

In the complaint, the sub inspector alleged that Raja Singh took out a rally on Sri Ramnavami on Wednesday without permission and addressed a huge public at Gowliguda and influenced them by his speech to gain the votes.

The police are investigating