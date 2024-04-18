BJP MLA Raja Singh faces charges for unpermitted rally on Sri Ram Navami

The case was registered under Sections 341, 188, 290, 171-C r/w 34 IPC. The Afzalgunj police registered a suo motu case based on a complaint of a sub inspector of police.
Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police registered a case against Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh for taking out a rally during Sri Ram Navami celebrations without obtaining any permission and causing traffic congestion.
The case was registered under Sections 341, 188, 290, 171-C r/w 34 IPC. The Afzalgunj police registered a suo motu case based on a complaint of a sub inspector of police.
In the complaint, the sub inspector alleged that Raja Singh took out a rally on Sri Ramnavami on Wednesday without permission and addressed a huge public at Gowliguda and influenced them by his speech to gain the votes.
The police are investigating