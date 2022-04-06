“Most contagious” Covid variant XE enters India

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:00 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The new Covid-19 variant, XE, which is said to be more contagious, dangerous than its predecessors Omicron and Delta is detected in India. The first case of the new worrisome variant has been detected in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Out of the 376 samples tested in Mumbai, one turned positive for the XE variant.

This new variant was first detected in the UK and is mutation of BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron variant.

