Motherhood changed the way I look at everything, says Alia Bhatt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:21 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: It is safe to say that Alia Bhatt is having a fantastic 2022 – the actor has delivered extraordinary performances in films and series like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ and ‘RRR’.

Alia also created waves globally after bagging a Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’ co-starring the likes of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. On the personal front, the actor married her long-time partner and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha Kapoor, a month ago.

Speaking for the first time ever about motherhood, Alia told ‘Variety’ that motherhood changed her very much. “I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that,” she said.

The ‘Gully Boy’ actor added, “But it has changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out.”

It was on social media that Alia revealed the meaning behind her baby’s name and that it was her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor who chose the name. “Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL (sic),” she wrote.