Alia Bhatt Gifts Books and Clothes to Bipasha Basu’s Baby Devi

By ANI Updated On - 5 July 2024, 03:16 PM

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, who owns a maternity wear brand, recently gifted clothes and her published book to Bipasha Basu’s daughter, Devi.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Bipasha shared a glimpse of her thoughtful package and thanked Alia for the sweet gesture.

Bipasha posted a picture of a cute pink dress and a book.

She captioned it, “Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for this cute outfit and this very sweet book. Devi is a bibliophile already and loves this book.”

Bipasha often shares adorable moments of her daughter Devi with her fans.

Just a couple of days back, she gave fans a glimpse into her daughter’s family time as she dropped pictures of little daughter Devi’s adorable moments on her Instagram Stories.

In the heartwarming post, Bipasha shared a picture of little Devi, dressed in an all-white frock, peering out of a glass window with innocent curiosity.

Bipasha and Karan’s journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt, last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, awaits the release of ‘Jigra’ and the highly anticipated ‘Love and War’, alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.