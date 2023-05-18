Mother’s Recipe celebrates the unparalleled #TasteofMothersLove

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Mother’s Day should not be restricted to just one day, and the love and nurturing that our mothers provide us with need to be celebrated every day. A mother’s love for her children is often considered to be one of the most powerful and unconditional forms of love in the world. It is a selfless love that is characterised by unwavering devotion. Rejoicing motherhood and every aspect of this superwoman, Mother’s Recipe celebrated the #TasteofMothersLove, through their latest heartwarming DVC campaign.

The video shows the purest relationship – of a mother and her daughter. As the daughter prepares to travel abroad to study, she scurries around the room, trying to get her documents in order and get packed. From the other room, her mother keeps calling out to her. Frustrated, she can be seen muttering to herself and making her way to the living room.

Her mom tells her that she wants to order a few things online but is unable to do so. The daughter, annoyed at having to explain it to her mother, takes the phone from her hand and says that this is the last time that she will be showing her how to do it. This is when the daughter notices, her mother ordering ready-to-cook 1-step mixes and pickles of Mother’s Recipe for her to take abroad.

The mother says, “Even I won’t be there to look after you so I was thinking you could take something that tastes like home so that you won’t miss my cooking.” The daughter in this moment realises that all this while her mother was trying to do something for her and embraces her to say thank you and appreciate her thoughts.

The campaign is the brainchild of Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe, who said “Mother’s Day is special to everyone and it is the perfect time to celebrate the ever-growing love of a mother. The #TasteofMothersLove reflects in everything she does for her children every day, some of which we don’t even realise.”