Celebrate Ramzan feast with Mother’s Recipe range of products

The brand also has an exquisite range of authentic and traditional ready-to-cook spice mixes and instant mixes with no added preservatives, no artificial colours, and no added MSG.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan is here. While it is the time for prayers and devotion, you can also look forward to easily plan the menu for your Iftar and Sehri to make it delicious and nutritious.

Want to enjoy a homemade Iftar this Ramzan, but don’t have the energy to cook? To make cooking more convenient, Mother’s Recipe has put together an assortment of dishes that are popular during Ramzan.

To save on your cooking time, Mother’s Recipe has Ginger-garlic paste – a crucial ingredient for Biryani and an essential part of the marinade, with no added preservatives and thick consistency.

For the perfect mixture of all things flaky and crispy, sweet, tangy, and spicy for the Iftar, the company offers an array of chutneys ranging from Tamarind Date Chutney, Bhelpuri Chutney, and Dhaniya Pudina Chutney to concoct a mouth-watering snack.

The brand also has an exquisite range of authentic and traditional ready-to-cook spice mixes and instant mixes with no added preservatives, no artificial colours, and no added MSG.

The exhaustive range includes snacks/ starters, main courses, and sweets ranging from ‘Butter Chicken’ to ‘Chicken Mughalai’, ‘Chicken Chettinad’, ‘Chicken Biryani’, ‘Chicken Nawabi’, ‘Mutton Curry’, ‘Malabar Fish’ and ‘Chicken Curry’. Mother’s Recipe’s easy-to-prepare instant ‘Seviyan Kheer’ takes you on a unique culinary voyage and ensuring the perfect consistent taste.

The brand also offers ‘Rose Sharbat’, made with rose syrup and water, which has a special place in Iftar meals. After a whole day without food and water, the sharbat serves as a perfect drink to quench one’s thirst, giving an instant hydration boost and cooling effect.