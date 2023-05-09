Mother’s Recipe unveils its ‘Summerwala Sharbat’ range of refreshing drinks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Sharbat, the sweet and refreshing drink, has the power to bring back memories of childhood. In Indian households, making sharbat is a family affair, with everyone pitching in to help prepare the drink. Grandmothers often pass down their traditional recipes and techniques for making sharbat. In summer, tea gets replaced with sharbat while welcoming guests. They are offered sharbat as a thirst quencher to beat the scorching heat. As the temperatures rise and people begin to seek out refreshing drinks to quench their thirst, Mother’s Recipe has launched Summerwala Sharbat range of beverages.

This delicious and refreshing range of Mother’s Recipe sharbat is perfect for those hot summer days and is available in five flavours – Mango Panna, Rose, Jeera Masala, Khus Syrup and Lemon Ginger.

Check out the video campaign, conceptualised by Sanjana Desai, executive director of Mother’s Recipe, here:

In addition to its delicious taste, the sharbat is also packed with essential nutrients that help to keep you hydrated and energised during the hot summer months.