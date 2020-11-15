Move to Hyderabad to campaign in GHMC polls: Gangula to TRS cadre

Minister urged each and every TRS activist to work with the single agenda of capturing Hyderabad Mayor’s post, and they should work hard for this

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has called upon TRS workers to move to Hyderabad and campaign for the victory of party candidates in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The Minister was speaking at a GHMC preparatory meeting with corporators, MPTCs and sarpanches at his camp office here on Sunday. Kamalakar urged each and every TRS activist to work with the single agenda of capturing Hyderabad Mayor’s post, and they should work hard for this.

Stating that the Opposition parties had launched a vicious campaign against TRS party and the State government on social media, the Minister said that besides giving a fitting reply to them, party works should take developmental and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government to grass-root levels.

He wanted at least 250 public representatives from Karimnagar to be in Hyderabad and campaign for the victory of party candidates. Kamalakar has been appointed in-charge for 101st division of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. There are 44 polling booths in the division and an in-charge would be deployed for every booth.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudraraju, MPP Thipparthi Laxmaiah and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .