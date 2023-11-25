What to Watch: Movies releasing in December

Movie enthusiasts, get ready for a thrilling journey as December brings forth an array of captivating films featuring industry luminaries.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 12:17 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Representational image.

Movie enthusiasts, get ready for a thrilling journey as December brings forth an array of captivating films featuring industry luminaries. Here’s what’s in store:

Animal: Brace yourselves for an Indian Hindi-language action thriller co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, this star-studded affair boasts Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Catch the adrenaline rush as ‘Animal’ hits theaters on December 1, 2023.

Dunki: Prepare for laughter and drama in this comedy-drama centered around the ‘Donkey Flight’ illegal immigration technique. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, this film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 21 under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: Anticipate an action-packed thriller written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Starring Prabhas, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and a stellar ensemble cast, ‘Salaar’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 22, promising gripping suspense and intense action.

Hi Nanna!: Experience heartwarming moments in this romantic family drama crafted by debutant Shouryuv and produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K. S., under Vyra Entertainments. Starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, ‘Hi Nanna!’ was originally set for a global theatrical release on December 21 but has now been moved up to December 7, promising an early delight for audiences worldwide.