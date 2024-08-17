‘Moving Images Film Club’ in Hyderabad marks 20th anniversary with a grand celebration

The event begins on August 23 with a screening of the Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva at 5:45 pm, following a hospitality session and the inaugural ceremony. Stars Vandana Gupte and Sukanya Kulkarni will attend the screening and participate in a Q&A session with the audience afterward.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 12:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Moving Images Film Club in Hyderabad is all set to commemorate its 20th anniversary with a three-day event at the L V Prasad’s preview theatre in Banjara Hills. The celebrations will take place from August 23 to 26, featuring a carefully curated lineup of films, guest interactions, and engaging discussions.

The event kicks off on August 23, with an evening screening of the Marathi film ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’ at 5:45 pm, following a hospitality session and the inaugural ceremony. The film’s screening will be graced by the presence of stars Vandana Gupte and Sukanya Kulkarni, who will interact with the audience in a Q&A session post-screening.

The second day will begin at 10:30 am with the introduction and felicitation of guests. Attendees will then enjoy a screening of the Hindi film ‘Afwaah’ at 11:30 am, with director Sudhir Mishra present for an interaction. Following lunch, the day will continue with the screening of the Tamil film ‘Kanam’ at 3:00 pm, where director Shree Karthick will also engage with the audience in a Q&A session.

The final day will feature a special interactive session with renowned cinematographer Aseem Mishra, followed by the screening of the film ‘Kadvi Hawa’. Director Nila Madhab Panda will be available for a discussion after the screening. This celebration offers an opportunity for film enthusiasts to explore diverse cinema and interact with prominent filmmakers.