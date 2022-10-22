| Mp 14 Dead 40 Injured As Bus Travelling From Hyderabad To Up Rams Into Truck

MP: 14 dead, 40 injured as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP rams into truck

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:01 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Telangana.

Rewa: As many as 14 people were killed and 40 others injured when a bus collided with a trolley in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said.

All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and one is said to be seriously injured.

“The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP,” said Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin.

Further details are awaited.