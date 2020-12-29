MP Santosh Kumar presents ‘Vriksha Vedam’ book to KTR

The book, published in Telugu, English and Hindi, focuses on forests and natural locations in Telangana where conditions had improved due to implementation of Haritha Haaram and Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and TRS general secretary Joginipalli Santosh Kumar presented the book ‘Vriksha Vedam’ to TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

The book, published in Telugu, English and Hindi, focuses on forests and natural locations in the State where conditions had improved due to implementation of Haritha Haaram and Green India Challenge.

The TRS working president appreciated the book which he felt will bring happiness to environmental lovers and also create awareness towards greenery among the people.

He congratulated Santosh Kumar and members of Green India Challenge for publishing the book with good standards. Minister V Srinivas Goud and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar were also present on the occasion.

