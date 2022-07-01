MP Santosh Kumar’s call to plant saplings on Doctors’ Day gets good response

| Mp Santosh Kumars Call To Plant Saplings On Doctors Day Gets Good Response

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

File Photo of MP J Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar’s call to the medical fraternity to plant saplings on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day received unprecedented response with doctors, medical students and medical staff planting saplings in large numbers on Friday.

Many who joined the initiative shared their photographs of planting saplings on social media.

Under the auspices of Telangana State Dental Council, in 14 dental colleges, doctors, staff and medical students planted saplings together. These colleges included Government Dental College, Hyderabad, MNR Dental College, Sangareddy, Mallareddy Dental College, Hyderabad, Army Dental College, Secunderabad, Sri Balaji Dental College, Moinabad, Joginapalli Bhaskar Rao Institutions, SVR Dental College, Mahbubnagar, Mallareddy Institute of Dental Science, Paninia Dental College, Chaitanyapuri, Meghna Dental College, Nizamabad, Mamata Dental College, Khammam, Sri Sai Dental College, Vikarabad, Mamata Dental College, Bachpally and Kamineni Dental College, Narkatpally.

Santosh kumar thanked the doctors, nurses, medical students and others who participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings voluntarily.