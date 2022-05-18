MP to copy Mission Bhagiratha scheme, Shivraj to launch ‘Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal’ scheme in Rewa

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Even while sharpening political criticism against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is brazenly copying the pathbreaking schemes being implemented in Telangana. One of the flagship projects conceived and implemented by the Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Mission Bhagiratha, that is currently supplying potable and piped water to over 12,700 gram panchayats in Telangana, is now set to be copied in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be launching ‘Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal’, stated to be a ‘central and state govenment-funded scheme’ in Rewa district. ‘The Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal’, being launched is an exact replica of Mission Bhagiratha which has a total pipeline network of 1.50 lakh kilometers covering nook and corner of the State. However, Madhya Pradesh is taking up the scheme only in Rewa district which borders Chhattisgarh.

The Mission Bhagiratha scheme which attracted appreciation from the HUDCO is one of the many schemes implemented in Telangana and appreciated world over. Siginficantly, the Madhya Pradesh scheme is claimed to the a ‘Central and Sate funded scheme, but Telangana got no funds sanctioned by the Centre for the mammoth project, which was incidentally launched byt . The Niti Ayog was so impressed with the project that it recommended to the Centre for a grant of Rs 19,000 crore to Telangana Government. It is another issue that the Centre has not released a single paise for this scheme, despite several reminders. However, during his recent visit to the State, union Home Minister Amit Shah made a false claim that the Centr had released Rs 2500 crore for the scheme. However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of Mission Bhagiratha in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and applauded the efforts made by the Telangana government in water supply sector.

The Lok Sabha MP (BJP) from Rewa- Janardan Mishra told IANS that the ‘Nal Jal’ scheme would be inaugurated by the chief minister during his visit on Wednesday.

Mishra informed that the scheme will provide water to each home in the district. Replying to IANS’ queries on status of the project, Mishra said, “A lot of work has already been done as the project was initiated during the first tenure of the BJP government at the Centre. By the next 3-4 month, around 50 per cent villages of the district will be covered under the scheme.”