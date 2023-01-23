MP Vaddiraju stresses on safety in public sector oil companies

He concluded a week-long study tour of petroleum and natural gas establishments in Chennai and Goa.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:36 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member, Petroleum and Natural Gas Parliamentary Standing Committee member, Vaddiraju Ravichandra has stressed on the importance of maintaining highest safety standards in public sector oil companies.

He concluded a week-long study tour of petroleum and natural gas establishments in Chennai and Goa. The committee led by its chairman Ramesh Bidhuri visited the renowned Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) run by ONGC in Goa, said a statement from the MP’s office here on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting Ravichandra opined that there should be no compromise in the matters related to safety and security. He also suggested that the Central government should pay special attention to the safety matters in oil companies.

The committee members met with the representatives of many oil companies and their experts. The committee reviewed the safety and security measures in place in oil companies in the public sector, made several suggestions and asked the experts to take measures for their implementation.

A meeting on human resources policy was also held at Chennai.