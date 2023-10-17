| Mp Woman Strangles 2 Year Old Niece To Death For Crying Not Allowing Her To Sleep

MP woman strangles 2-year-old niece to death for crying, not allowing her to sleep

The incident occurred in the Rajiv Nagar area under Hanumantal Police Station limits on Monday and the accused has been arrested, an official said.

By PTI Published Date - 09:35 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Jabalpur: A woman allegedly slapped and later strangled her two-year-old niece to death for crying incessantly and not allowing her to sleep in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Rajiv Nagar area under Hanumantal Police Station limits on Monday and the accused has been arrested, an official said.

Hanumantal Police Station in-charge M Dwivedi said the victim, daughter of one Mohammed Shakeel, went missing in the afternoon.

Family members searched for the girl and approached the police after failing to find her, he said.

Dwivedi said no clue about the missing girl was found after scanning CCTV cameras of the area.

Later, the police started a search for the toddler in her father’s home and found her body under a sofa set, he said.

The police officer said Shakeel lives with his brothers in the same house.

On Monday afternoon, the victim went to her chachi’s (paternal aunt) room. Both had food together and later the toddler’s aunt told her to go to her mother as she wanted to sleep, said Dwivedi.

When the girl refused to leave the room, the accused slapped her. The girl started crying incessantly, which angered her aunt who strangled her to death and hid the body under the sofa set, he said.

The accused woman has been arrested and booked for murder, the police officer added.