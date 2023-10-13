Threat to Chandrababu Naidu’s life, if any, unfortunate: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

File photo of IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao expressed solidarity and empathised with TDP leader Nara Lokesh who raised concern over the safety of his father and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in Rajahmundry Central Prison. While acknowledging that he was unaware of all facts, he considered it unfortunate if Naidu’s life was indeed at risk.

Rama Rao was reacting to a social media post by Lokesh alleging that there is an ‘undeniable and immediate threat’ to his father Chandrababu Naidu’s life in jail, citing health reasons and issues including contaminated water and infections.

Responding to the mediapersons during an informal interaction on Friday, the BRS working president said he understands Lokesh’s natural concerns as a son towards his father’s safety and empathises with him in this regard. He emphasized that such situations are regrettable in the realm of politics.

“Despite our political differences, I understand the emotional turmoil that Chandrababu Naidu’s family might be experiencing,” he said.

Drawing a parallel to his own experiences, Rama Rao recalled that he and his family members were deeply concerned about the health of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a hunger strike at NIMS in December 2009. Intelligence officials had warned the family about the deteriorating health condition of Chandrashekhar Rao, and he could relate to the stress and anxiety in such circumstances at a personal level.

However, the Minister reiterated his stance on maintaining peace and security in Hyderabad, emphasising that he did not want Telangana to be dragged into the political disputes between two political parties from the neighbouring State, with no presence in Telangana. He said there will be no compromise when it comes to maintaining law and order in Telangana.

