BRS manifesto to focus on vulnerable sections: KTR

"The Chief Minister is giving final touches to the BRS manifesto and its salient features will be revealed on Sunday," the minister added.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:58 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

File photo of Minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao the BRS manifesto would prioritise the interests of farmers, women, Dalits, tribals, weaker sections, minorities, and social security pensioners. He assured that the party manifesto will meet the expectations of the people, with focus on vulnerable sections of the society.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Friday, Rama Rao said unlike the empty promises being made by the Congress and the BJP with complete awareness of their electoral performance, the BRS took a realistic approach in preparing the manifesto, after considering all factors. “The Chief Minister is giving final touches to the BRS manifesto and its salient features will be revealed on Sunday,” he added.

Further, the BRS working president said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address public meetings covering around 100 Assembly segments during the ensuing Assembly elections. Rama Rao and Minister T Harish Rao have already campaigned in around 64 constituencies, in the first spell.

While Rama Rao will now campaigning in 24 constituencies in GHMC area apart from his Siricilla constituency and also neighbouring Kamareddy constituency where the Chief Minister is contesting, Harish Rao will oversee campaigning in erstwhile Medak district including Gajwel, another crucial constituency to be represented by the BRS chief.

Rama Rao strongly disagreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism against welfare schemes terming them as “freebies”, stating that ensuring basic needs to all the vulnerable sections, was the responsibility of the elected governments. He said the “freebies” remarks are foolish.

In response to questions about the BRS’s alliances and attacks from investigative agencies, Rama Rao argued that the party’s efforts focus on the welfare of the people rather than vidictive politics. He dared the BJP government to conduct investigations into the financial irregularities of its own members and allies, rather than just targeting those opposing or questioning it.

On the recent transfers of senior officials, he asserted that the people, rather than officials, determine election outcomes. He hoped that the Election Commission of India will ensure free and fair elections in the State. He also welcomed the EC’s decision to add photographs of the candidates on the Electronic Voting Machines to avoid confusion among voters on election symbols.

When asked about the Opposition leaders seeking to join the BRS, Rama Rao hinted at the possibility of several key leaders joining the BRS in the upcoming days. “But we will take only those whom we can accommodate,” he asserted. On Congress senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s resignation to the party, he said the BRS has nothing but respect the senior politician. If Lakshmaiah is willing to work with the BRS, he expressed his readiness to meet him personally and invite the former into the party.

The Minister ruled out possibility of a hung Assembly in Telangana and reminded that people of both Telugu States have always maintained a history of giving a decisive verdict.