Mrunal, Nani commence shooting for their upcoming Telugu film

Following the success of her southern debut with 'Sita Ramam', actor Mrunal Thakur will now be seen starring opposite Telugu star Nani in her next venture.

By IANS Published Date - 12:59 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Photo: IANS

The film is an emotional family drama directed by Shouryuv. The film commenced shooting with its Mahurat shot in Hyderabad this morning.

The cast and crew were all smiles as they posed pictures together for pictures.

Mrunal has been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she’s busy prepping for the film, in between workshops as part of her character prep.

Mrunal expressed: “I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented.”

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.