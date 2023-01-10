Get ready to be wholly entertained this festive season on Zee Telugu

Hyderabad: With Sankranti around the corner, Zee Telugu is all set to entertain its viewers with an epic celebration by airing ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ on January 14 (Saturday) at 9 am and January 15 (Sunday) at 6 pm, respectively.

Zee Telugu is known for organising a mega celebration of the harvest festival – Sankranti – every year. In 2023, the channel is all set to take its viewers’ festive celebrations to an all-new level. The first part of ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’, which will telecast on January 14 at 9 am, will witness some spectacular acts by the TV stars as well as hosts Ravi and Syamala entertaining everyone with their fun-filled banter and exciting games.

While all the activities, fun and games will enthral the audience, the cute and bubbly Mrunal Thakur, who will grace ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ as a special guest, will win hearts. She will be seen having a gala time and experiencing varied emotions as she witnesses some epic performances by the TV stars. But that’s not it!

Before the games start, the actors will be divided into two teams, led by Haritha and Annapurnama, and will compete against each other in a series of dance performances, games, and activities such as Sankranti special lunch, and pot breaking, amongst others. The first part of the show will be a fun-filled one, and also increase the curiosity among the audience for the next episode.

The second part of the show, which will telecast on January 15 at 6 pm, will witness ‘Sita Ramam’ actor Mrunal Thakur joining in the celebrations to make the special event an evening to remember. Mrunal will also be seen participating in some games and interesting conversations.

Deepthi and Gokul will also steal the limelight with their ‘Sita Ramam’ act, while a special performance by the on-screen couples and sisters will take the entertainment quotient up a notch. Other than all the fun and games, anchor Pradeep’s entry to ‘Poonakalu Loading’ song, ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu’ song fame Chandrika Ravi’s majestic dance moves, and ‘DJ Tillu’ lead actor Neha Shetty’s unfiltered fun promise to keep you hooked to their TV screen as well.

All in all, Zee Telugu’s ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ will create an immersive experience for its viewers with a perfect ensemble of performers set in a visually breath-taking premise.