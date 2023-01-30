Is Keerthy Suresh marrying her high school sweetheart?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The ‘Miss India’ actor Keerthy Suresh has built a strong reputation for herself in a short span. The 30-year-old actor also received the National Award for her stunning portrayal of the legendary actor Savithri in the film ‘Mahanati’. No wonder, then, that the movie goers are interested in every aspect of the diva’s life.

The ‘Vaashi’ actor has recently caused a lot of excitement among her fans and followers with news of her ‘marriage preparations’. Rumours were rife that the beautiful woman is dating a music composer. But later it turned out to be just rumour.

Further rumours suggested that Keerthy had developed feelings for a prominent South Asian man. Additionally, it was also that he wants to divorce his wife so he can date the National Award-winning star. However, insiders close to the actor have rubbished this as rumour and have cleared the air about it. As per the sources, the diva is dating her high school sweetheart, and the two have been together for more than three years.

If the claims are true, their parents have given their consent to the union as well. The actor is presently occupied with her movies, so there’s still some time before the wedding can take place. According to the sources, Keerthy’s mysterious fiancé is the proprietor of a Kerala-based resort business with headquarters in Kerala. However, neither party has confirmed the news.

On the professional front, the actor’s upcoming film will be the highly anticipated action comedy ‘Dasara’. She will play Vennela, a village belle in the Srikanth Odela-directed rural drama opposite Natural Star Nani. This is her second collaboration with Nani, after ‘Nenu Local’.