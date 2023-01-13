Natural Star Nani’s ‘Dasara’ shooting wrapped up

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani’s most-awaited pan-India film ‘Dasara’ is getting ready for its theatrical release worldwide on March 30. Every promotional material of the movie, released so far, has been well-received. Particularly, the song ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ received a tremendous response.

Meanwhile, the entire shooting part of the film has been completed. The post-production work is presently under way and the team will intensify the promotions, as the production formalities are done.

Nani shared that ‘Dasara’ is one of the special movies in his career. The actor had undergone a remarkable transformation in terms of his look for the film, and sports unkempt hair and a beard for a raw, rustic, and rough appearance. Posting the picture and video from the film, Nani captioned his update as: “An Epic called #DASARA is done .. It’s a WRAP! This diamond will shine FOREVER (sic).” As soon as he shared the video, immediately Keerthy Suresh took to the comments section and wrote, “Forever” with a heart emoji.

The movie, made under the SLV Cinemas banner, is directed by Srikanth Odela, while Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Along with Nani, Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead. In the video that Nani shared, he can be seen smoking a beedi. The actor is gradually releasing footage from the film, raising the anticipation of his fans. The actor appears to have lost some weight, which has radically changed how he looks in his new persona.

The film’s cast includes notable actors such as Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Santhosh Narayanan will provide the music, and Sathyan Sooryan ISC will handle the cinematography. The movie is being released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.