Lakshmi Manchu brightens Diwali for government school students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Actor and the co-founder and managing trustee of the NGO, Teach for Change, Lakshmi Manchu, celebrated a heartwarming Diwali with 50 enthusiastic children from government schools. This festive event, hosted at her residence, brought joy and the spirit of Diwali to underprivileged children from Telangana.

Teach for Change is known for its efforts in improving the quality of education in government schools. Their impactful work has touched the lives of countless children, and this Diwali, Lakshmi Manchu decided to make the occasion special for these young learners.

The celebration was adorned with a beautiful Diwali theme décor and the children engaged in various activities, including dancing and role-play, which filled the air with laughter and excitement. The highlight of the evening was the delectable dinner buffet, offering a wide range of mouthwatering dishes.

Lakshmi personally distributed Diwali hampers to each of the kids and said, “I draw a lot of energy from these children so I want to thank them truly for being a part of my life.”