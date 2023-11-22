| Mrunal Thakur Says The Difficult Time Is But The Most Wonderful Phase

By IANS Updated On - 01:36 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been multitasking between the sets of her upcoming projects, completing the final touches to ‘Hi Nanna’ and also completing the shoot for ‘Family Star’ with Vijay Deverakonda.

Currently, she is engrossed in the shooting of a film alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad and Delhi. Simultaneously, Mrunal has recently begun promotions for the highly anticipated ‘Hi Nanna’ starring superstar Nani.

Mrunal has not taken a single day off in the past ten months, showcasing an unparalleled dedication to her craft. Whatever time she gets off from her shoots in Hyderabad, she flies to Mumbai to complete her commitments to her projects in Hindi cinema, her commitments for her brand work and also promotions of her other films.

The actress has been shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai, seamlessly transitioning from film promotions in the bustling city of Mumbai to the film sets in the vibrant film hub of Hyderabad.

“It’s been an incredible journey. Juggling between projects and promotions has been challenging, but the love and response from the audience make it all worthwhile,” said Mrunal.

She added: “Sita Ramam catapulted work in south and work here in Hindi film has been happening non stop. This combined with existing commitments of brands, meetings.”

“I literally fly to Mumbai sometimes only for 4-5 hours and take off again. I haven’t taken a single day off. But I’m not complaining. There are exciting things coming up and I want put in this effort.”