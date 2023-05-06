‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ to re-release on May 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: It seems like producers and directors are keen to capitalise on the current “re-release” trend. And also, in a way, the Bollywood industry is following in the footsteps of the Telugu industry by re-releasing fan-favourite movies in theatres.

Sushanth Singh Rajput’s ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, which brought magic to cinemas, is all set to re-release at the Indian box office on May 12 after 7 years of its release. The Star Studio took to their official Instagram page and announced the late actor’s career best blockbuster movie ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is going to re-release in Indian theatres on May 12.

“Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf “Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!” chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May (sic),” they captioned the movie poster. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is a biographical sports film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It is based on the life of the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. The movie is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 and the sixth-highest grossing Indian film of 2016 worldwide Rs 215.48 crore.

